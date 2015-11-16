BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Russia's Alfa Bank has mandated Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange a global investor call on Monday, according to a lead.
The global call will begin at 1.30pm UK time. A US dollar Reg S senior unsecured transaction may follow.
Alfa Bank is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.