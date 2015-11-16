BRIEF-General Electric CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization
* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today
(Adds details, context)
By Sudip Roy
LONDON, Nov 16 (IFR) - Alfa Bank is poised to become only the fourth Russia issuer to raise funds in the international bond market this year after announcing a new mandate on Monday.
The bank has hired Barclays, UBS and itself to arrange a global investor call at 1.30pm London time, ahead of a potential US dollar senior Eurobond.
A source told IFR in October that Alfa was planning on either a three or five-year bond before the end of the year .
The only other Russian financial institution to have accessed the dollar bond market in 2015 is AK Bars, a Kazan-headquartered lender, that sold a US$350m three-year note in late July.
Since then two other Russian issuers - both corporates - have raised funds in the international market. In October, Norilsk Nickel and Gazprom sold debt in the same week with the former issuing a US$1bn seven-year note and the latter a 1bn three-year bond.
Alfa Bank was last in the Eurobond market in November 2014 when it raised US$250m of Tier 2 capital through a 10.5 year 9.5% bond that is callable in February 2020.
The bank is rated Ba2 by Moody's, BB by Standard & Poor's and BB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand, Alex Chambers)
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it has raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.