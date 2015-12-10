BRIEF-Perak Transit says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari
* Unit entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Pasti Kenari Sdn Bhd
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Russian steel company Evraz has opened books on a US dollar January 2021 bond at a yield in the low-mid 8% area, according to a lead.
The benchmark-sized deal is expected to price on Thursday via lead managers Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Says it gets securities regulator's approval to issue up to 18 billion yuan ($2.61 billion) bonds