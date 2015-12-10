BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports receipt of stockholder approval
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Russian steel company Evraz has set a final yield of 8.25% on a US dollar benchmark-sized January 2021 bond, according to a lead.
That compares with an initial marketing level in the low to mid 8% area.
The deal is expected to price on Thursday via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.