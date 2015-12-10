BRIEF-Pacific Premier Bancorp reports receipt of stockholder approval
* Pacific Premier Bancorp announces receipt of stockholder approval and anticipated closing date for acquisition of Heritage Oaks Bancorp
LONDON, Dec 10 (IFR) - Evraz has launched a US$750m January 2021 bond at a yield of 8.25%, according to a lead.
The Russian steel company began marketing the note at an initial range of low to mid 8% on Thursday morning.
The deal is expected to price later today via Barclays, JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, Sberbank CIB, UniCredit and VTB Capital.
The bond is expected to be rated BB- by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.