LONDON, Jan 14 (IFR) - Russia's Promsvyazbank has sent out a request for proposals to banks for a new Eurobond, according to market sources.

The private bank, which is not sanctioned, has a US$165m 11.25% bond due to mature in July.

Any new deal is expected to pick up momentum in the next couple of weeks, according to one source, who did not elaborate as to whether that was when the deadline was set for the RFP.

PSB's longest dated debt is a US$100m 10.5% 2021 Tier 2 bond, according to Tradeweb.

Those notes were trading at a yield of 13.14% on Thursday.

The issuer is rated BB- by Standard & Poor's. A PSB spokesperson was unavailable to comment.

(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)