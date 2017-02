LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - Evraz has announced guidance of 7%-7.125% on a January 2022 US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The Russian steel company had earlier announced initial price thoughts of 7.25%-7.5%.

Demand for the deal is more than US$1.6bn.

The company is expected to price the Reg S benchmark-sized notes later today.

Barclays, Gazprombank, ING, JP Morgan, Societe Generale and VTB Capital are the leads.

Evraz is rated B+/BB-. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)