LONDON, June 9 (IFR) - Russian shipping company Sovcomflot has launched a US$750m seven-year bond at a yield of 5.375%, the tight end of revised guidance, according to a lead.

That guidance range was 5.375-5.5%. That compared with initial guidance of 5.625% area and initial price thoughts of 5.75% area.

The notes are expected to price later today. Citigroup, ING, JP Morgan, Sberbank and VTB Capital are the lead managers.

Sovcomflot is rated Ba1/BB+/BB. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Robert Smith)