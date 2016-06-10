* Russian corporates bring tight transactions
* Liability management helps unlock primary
* Macro events could tempt others
By Michael Turner
LONDON, June 10 (IFR) - A barrage of Russian corporate deals
saw US$1.95bn of debt placed this week, and analysts reckon the
stars are aligning for similar trades to tumble out of the
country.
Shipping company Sovcomflot (Ba2/BB/BB) printed a US$750m
June 2023 bond at 5.375% on Thursday, at the same time as
steelmaker Evraz (B+/BB-) priced a US$500m January 2022 note at
6.75%. On Wednesday, fellow steelmaker NLMK (Ba1/BB+/BBB-) sold
a US$700m June 2023 bond at 4.5%.
All three companies issued debt to fund tenders.
"They all saw an opportunity to extend their debt profile
and took it," said a lead on one of the trades.
They also took advantage of investors switching their
positions to sell tightly priced deals.
Fair value on Evraz was 6.8%-6.9%, according to one
investor, indicating the new issue came 5-15bp inside.
NLMK came 10bp inside its curve, as well as pricing inside
contemporaries Lukoil and Norilsk Nickel.
Sovcomflot has not issued since 2010, making it harder to
define fair value, but a lead said it was just as aggressive on
pricing as its compatriots.
"It's a different dynamic now," said a banker who led one of
the deals. "Three or four years ago, Russian corporates were
happy to pay concessions to build up investor bases, but not
anymore."
"CFOs are under the cosh, and Russian companies are just
looking to minimise the price."
BIG PRICE SWINGS
Evraz and NLMK moved pricing by 75bp from the wide end of
initial guidance to the final yield, while Sovcomflot moved by
37.5bp.
"Investors weren't happy with it, but when we showed the
issuers the books they wanted to be very aggressive," said the
lead.
Evraz and Sovcomflot had books of around US$2bn, according
to leads, while NLMK had US$4bn of orders.
This is after around US$2bn of demand fell out of the NLMK
book after price cuts, according to a source. The bonds then
struggled in the secondary, falling by more than three-quarters
of a point, reflecting how hard leads pushed on pricing.
Some of the demand came from investors taking part in the
tender offers.
Sovcomflot bought back US$652.7m of its 5.375% 2017 bonds,
while NLMK repurchased US$311.4m of its US$800m 4.45% 2018 bonds
and US$259.6m of its US$500m 4.95% 2019s.
ISSUERS TEMPTED
The trades have caught the attention of other issuers in
Russia.
"We've had new messages from four or five issuers that we
have been talking to for a while," said a lead on one of the
deals.
But there's a sense of deja vu with these deals that puts a
dampener on hopes for a rejuvenated Russian market, after
previous bursts of issuance failed to prompt a wave of
transactions from the country.
"A previous thawing that allowed Norilsk Nickel and Evraz to
issue bonds late last year proved short-lived and investors are
likely to remain cautious due to sanctions," said Fitch in a
research note.
However, the incentive is there, the ratings agency said.
"A reopening of international bond markets for Russian
issuers could significantly improve maturity profiles and reduce
medium-term refinancing risk for companies with foreign-currency
debt."
Corporates that operate in metals and mining, oil and gas
and chemicals have the highest foreign currency debt, due to
their large portion of dollar revenues.
And there's even the possibility that ECB corporate bond
buying might have a knock-on effect, pushing investors towards
Russia.
"It's started to slightly seep through," said an emerging
markets syndicate banker. "I'm starting to see some Italian,
Austrian and German investors who are usually quite conservative
and only stay in Western European investment grade."
But Russians were still the big buyers of the latest deals,
with 37% of Sovcomflot and 30% of NLMK going to local accounts.
Evraz only saw 13% stay onshore, but 46% went to Europe,
with one lead highlighting that this includes countries that
traditionally have a strong presence of offshore Russian money,
such as Cyprus.
Deutsche Bank, ING, JP Morgan and Societe Generale ran the
NLMK transaction, while Barclays, ING, JP Morgan, Societe
Generale, Gazprom and VTB arranged Evraz.
Citigroup, JP Morgan, ING, Sberbank and VTB were leads on
Sovcomflot.
(Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy and Julian
Baker)