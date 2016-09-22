(Adds context, quotes)

By Sudip Roy

LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - The Russian Federation has opened books on a tap of its US$1.75bn May 2026 Eurobond.

The sovereign will seek to issue up to US$1.25bn to meet the US$3bn it is budgeted to raise through external borrowings this year.

The original deal, which was sold in May, was Russia's first in US dollars since the EU and US imposed sanctions in 2014 following the annexation of Crimea.

The deal saw limited foreign investor participation, partly because Euroclear and Clearstream had yet to decide whether the bonds could be settled through their systems.

However, in late July Euroclear gave the thumbs up, paving the way for a further placement.

This reopening can be settled through both Euroclear as well as the local depositary institution in Moscow - the National Settlement Depository.

This should help the deal, said Tim Ash, senior credit strategist at Nomura.

"The lack of Euroclearability was the key factor last time around which kept foreign bidders on the sidelines and that seems to have been significantly underpinned by Russia-related entities," he said.

He added that statements in the documents saying the funds raised through the tap will not be used to finance sanctioned entities should provide further comfort to international investors.

The bonds are being marketed at a price of 106.00 or yield of 3.99%. That compares with a reoffer yield of 4.75% on the original.

The bonds were trading at 105.75-106.75 at Wednesday's close, according to Thomson Reuters data

VTB Capital is sole lead on the 144A/Reg S deal, which is Thursday's business.

The notes will be rated BBB- by Fitch.

(Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)