MOSCOW, July 16 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov said on Thursday investors from the United States,
Europe and Asia bid for the country's debut issue of
inflation-linked OFZ government bonds and that overall demand
significantly exceeded the amount offered.
"Effectively you can state that Russia has successfully
returned to international capital markets," Siluanov told
journalists.
Siluanov added that his ministry would release further
details of the debut inflation-linked OFZ issue once all the
settlements had been completed, which is likely to be next week.
