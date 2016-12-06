LONDON Dec 6 Nearly one third of the rouble-denominated OFZ bonds issued recently by the government have been snapped up by foreign investors, the country's deputy finance minister Alexei Moiseev said on Tuesday.

"Up to 30 percent of all new placements in OFZ (have been bought) by foreign investors," Moiseev told a conference in London organised by the Moscow Exchange.

"We expect that interest to continue."

The government has expanded this year's OFZ borrowing programme to cover budget shortfalls after reaching its full-year borrowing limit of 300 billion roubles by the third quarter. (Reporting by Sujata Rao, editing by Karin Strohecker)