MOSCOW, Oct 27 Polina Zherebtsova was 14 when
the bombing began, smashing apartment blocks and leaving corpses
in the street of her hometown of Grozny.
Through it all, she wrote about it, detailing the shattering
of civilian life during the second Chechen war and confiding her
hunger and fears in a carefully kept diary.
The flow of words were an act of catharsis, but Zherebstova,
now 26, says she has also come to see them as a testimony
against official efforts to paper over the horrors of the war.
Facing down threats and fears for her safety since she began
looking for a publisher four years ago, Zherebtsova read out
from her newly printed diary at a modest book presentation last
week in Moscow, where she has lived since 2006.
"I didn't think it would ever be published. I thought if I
die someone might find it in the ruins," Zherebtsova said, her
bleach-blond fringes peeping out from a pink and turquoise head
scarf framing her round cheeks.
"This book doesn't scold anyone, but it tells the truth,"
she said. "I think it's important for people to understand what
kind of country they live in, to wake up from their stupor."
Tens of thousands were killed in the first Chechen conflict
from 1994 to 1996, but Vladimir Putin sent troops back into the
mainly Muslim region on Russia's southern fringe as prime
minister in 1999 -- a move that helped boost his popularity and
won him two terms as president from 2000-2008.
Under Putin's continued rule -- once again Russian prime
minister but seeking to return to the Kremlin as president after
elections in March -- lingering social taboos remain on writing
about the war and its aftermath .
Zherebstova herself is shy of politics. A new fear has
replaced the flashbacks that still haunt her -- that her drive
to tell her story will bring harm to her or her husband.
"I don't know anything about politics, but this country is
finished," she told the small crowd at a book reading.
She was wounded in the first days of heavy bombardment that
preceded the return of Russian forces to the region, when bombs
hit the outdoor market where she worked in the Chechen capital.
Doodles filling some of the journal's pages show plumes of
smoke sketched like bunches of flowers. In others, she confesses
her schoolgirl crushes alongside clear-eyed descriptions of
Grozny under siege.
Chechen war memoirs by veteran soldiers and journalists
feature in Russian bookstores, but civilian accounts are rare.
Zherebstova's harrowing tale has already won her comparisons
to Anne Frank's World War Two diary and Zlata Filipovic's
Bosnian War journal.
Publishers praised but one after the other refused to print
the diary -- dedicated to the "rulers of today's Russia".
"They all said they really liked it but that it was
dangerous to publish," Zherebstova said in a girlish voice,
described by one rights worker as a telltale sign of trauma.
Last autumn, she finally found Detektiv Press, a boutique
publisher of biographies and history books, that printed a small
run of 2,000 books on sale in Moscow this month.
It was a bitter victory: Her phone rang with death threats
almost daily.
Out of fear, the young couple moves roughly every six
months. They tell no one where they live, and Zherebstova has
stashed her journals with friends scattered across the country.
But she was pushed on by recurrent nightmares: "I still
dream of all these people who were killed and I feel like I have
a duty to them," she said.
Her account is especially controversial in today's Russia
because it tells of a flare-up of ethnic tensions. Moscow has
become a flashpoint for such tensions in recent months fuelled
by a resurgent post-Soviet nationalism, economic migration and
populist campaigning ahead of this year's parliamentary polls.
The websites of publications featuring extracts of
Zherebstova's diary quickly filled with bilious commentary.
Desperate to not take sides, Zherebstova is at great pains
to portray herself as ethnically mixed, though she inherits a
Slavic-sounding last name from her mother's side of the family.
Keeping a diary is tradition for women in her family. She
began when she was nine, prompted by her grandfather's death --
a famous journalist who was killed in the first Chechen war.
"During the war, it saved me from going crazy," she said.
Despite glowing reviews and extracts published in prominent
magazines, Zherebstova earned only enough to pay a month's rent.
She has received no war compensation and works odd jobs from
tutoring to babysitting to make ends meet. It is hardly enough
to cover the costs of frequent bouts in hospital, she says.
The shards of shrapnel in her right leg still pain her, and
after going hungry for weeks during the war, Zherebstova's
stomach is weak and her teeth have nearly all fallen out.
"I used to dream of eating a piece of bread before dying,"
she said. "For 26 days, I ate only snow... it was black from the
fires and we mixed in a spoonful of rotten flour."
While the Kremlin has funded an opulent facelift to erase
the physical scars of war in Grozny, Zherebstova has not been
back since she fled in 2005 and says she never will.
"What is happening there now, it's all foreign to me. Those
pretty buildings are built on blood," she said. "My dream is to
leave this country and go where there is peace."
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, editing by Paul Casciato)