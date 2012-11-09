* Postpones hearings to Dec. 14
* Shareholders in TNK-BP have resolved board issue
MOSCOW Nov 9 A Russian court postponed on
Friday hearing in an appeal against a decision to award more
than $3 billion in damages against British oil major BP
brought by minority shareholders in its Russian venture TNK-BP
, a lawyer for BP said.
The decision to postpone the hearings was made a day after
the Soviet-born billionaires who share ownership of
Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP with partner BP declared an end
to a boardroom stalemate.
The announced agreement would allow the partners to focus on
finalising the $55 billion sale of TNK-BP to Russian state oil
major Rosneft.
The hearing in the Siberian city of Omsk was postponed to
Dec. 14 after the plaintiff's lawyers asked for letters between
the directors of TNK-BP Limited, the company's parent entity.
"The plaintiff's request is aimed at protraction of the
process. Obviously, the plaintiff's representatives fear that
the court would thwart the previous decision of the lower
court," Konstantin Lukoyanov, BP's lawyer told Reuters.
The minority shareholders, led by Andrey Prokhorov, claim
TNK-BP suffered financial losses when it was excluded last year
from a proposed exploration alliance between BP and Rosneft.
Dmitry Chepurenko, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, confirmed
they had asked for the letters.
"We need the information related to the time of the (last
year's) deal between Rosneft and BP," he said.
In July, an arbitration court in the Siberian city of Tyumen
awarded 100 billion roubles ($3.17 billion) in damages in the
case brought by a group who own shares in TNK-BP's listed
subsidiary TNK-BP Holding.
BP later lodged an appeal with a higher court in the city of
Omsk.