ST PETERSBURG, June 20 BP Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Thursday the British major would look at direct participation in "really difficult" onshore oil ventures with state oil company Rosneft, which already has exploration deals with rivals such as ExxonMobil.

BP lost previous exploration deals focused on Arctic offshore fields to rival Exxon. Statoil and Eni also have exploration ventures in the Arctic.

Dudley said Rosneft had already made good progress on the Arctic with other companies and BP would now focus on onshore projects.

"The Arctic projects are for the next decade. Onshore can be done earlier," he said.

Russia has some of the world's largest shale and other tight oil resources but they remain largely untapped because the country is still working its way through conventional reserves and high taxes make unconventional plays unprofitable.