ST PETERSBURG, June 20 BP Chief Executive Bob
Dudley said on Thursday the British major would look at direct
participation in "really difficult" onshore oil ventures with
state oil company Rosneft, which already has
exploration deals with rivals such as ExxonMobil.
BP lost previous exploration deals focused on Arctic
offshore fields to rival Exxon. Statoil and Eni
also have exploration ventures in the Arctic.
Dudley said Rosneft had already made good progress on the
Arctic with other companies and BP would now focus on onshore
projects.
"The Arctic projects are for the next decade. Onshore can be
done earlier," he said.
Russia has some of the world's largest shale and other tight
oil resources but they remain largely untapped because the
country is still working its way through conventional reserves
and high taxes make unconventional plays unprofitable.