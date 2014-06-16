MOSCOW, June 16 BP chief executive Bob Dudley said on Monday the company was continuing business as usual in Russia, which has been targeted by sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.

"We continue to work and do business as usual," Dudley told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Moscow.

BP holds a 19.75 percent stake in Russian state-controlled oil producer Rosneft. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)