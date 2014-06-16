RPT-PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 15
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOSCOW, June 16 BP chief executive Bob Dudley said on Monday the company was continuing business as usual in Russia, which has been targeted by sanctions over the crisis in Ukraine.
"We continue to work and do business as usual," Dudley told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Moscow.
BP holds a 19.75 percent stake in Russian state-controlled oil producer Rosneft. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
March 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 15 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Some companies call for domestic market gas reservation (Recasts with fresh Turnbull comment, adds graphic)