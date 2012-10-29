MOSCOW Oct 29 British oil giant BP is
set to exit its stake in the TNK-BP joint venture
ahead of the AAR consortium of tycoons, when they sell out to
state-controlled Rosneft, a source close to Rosneft
told Reuters on Monday.
BP has struck a deal to sell its stake in the joint venture,
Russia's third-largest crude producer, after a nine-year
partnership with the consortium of Soviet-born billionaires
known as AAR.
Under the deal Rosneft will pay $27 billion in cash and
stock for BP's stake, giving the British company a share of
around 20 percent in the state-owned oil giant.
Rosneft signed a memorandum of understanding to buy out the
AAR consortium for $28 billion in cash in a separate
transaction. The two deals are independent of each other.
Analysts have previously said that this leaves the businessmen
behind AAR with weakened negotiating power and Rosneft firmly in
the driving seat.
Interfax reported on Friday that Rosneft can buy AAR's stake
only after it completes a similar deal with BP, citing a source
familiar with the text of an agreement between Rosneft and BP.
"If you look how the process has started, Rosneft first
began dealing with BP. And, obviously, the deal with BP is in a
more advanced stage than with AAR. Of course, BP should get
money first," the source close to Rosneft said.
Analysts said the sequence of deal closures is unlikely to
change the structure of the AAR deal.
"The possibility of changing the publicly announced deal's
conditions is very low and, in my opinion, may happen only if
there is a force majeure, such as a rapid oil price fall, for
example" said Denis Borisov, an analyst with Nomos.
Borisov added that he thinks the multibillion payment to AAR
might be split into several transactions, given the amount.
"It is a huge deal - it is unlikely the payments (will) come
in one go," Borisov said.
Rosneft is in talks with banks on arranging financing of the
deal, sources have said.
BP has said it hopes their half of the deal will close in
the first half of next year. Rosneft also said it expected the
BP deal "to occur... in the first half of 2013".
AAR, which represents Mikhail Fridman, German Khan, Len
Blavatnik and Viktor Vekselberg, declined comment.
Alfa Bank, where Fridman and Khan are shareholders, is
looking into buying foreign banking assets.