MOSCOW, Sept 27 HRT Participacoes em Petroleo
, whose share price fell when its first Amazon
exploration wells turned up gas instead of oil, will start
drilling next year in areas where it expects to find liquids,
its Russian partner TNK-BP said on Thursday.
TNK-BP paid $1 billion in October 2011 for a 45 percent
stake in 21 Amazon exploration blocks. The Rio de Janeiro-based
startup's shares plunged 19 percent in a single day in May after
early drilling results revealed more gas than oil.
The exploration project in the Solimoes basin is cut off
from major gas markets, though HRT has said it will find a buyer
for the gas by end-2013. Six of nine wells drilled so far showed
commercial gas reserves.
Three of five exploration wells planned for 2013 are in the
"frontier areas" in the south and east of HRT's license area,
where no seismic data is available but oil finds are seen as
likely, a TNK-BP executive said.
"The frontier areas are where we expect to find more
oil-prone areas so drilling I think will determine whether this
basin is oil or gas," Chris Einchcomb, senior vice president for
exploration at TNK-BP, told a news conference at TNK-BP's Moscow
headquarters.
Two further wells are planned to the north, with potential
for oil rather than gas.
"Tucuma is on the border so we suspect we will find gas as
well as liquids there but when you get to Cajazeira then it is
more oil," Einchcomb said.
TNK-BP is a likely takeover target for Russia's
Rosneft, which has said it would like to buy out BP's
50 percent of the company and sell it a minority stake in
the state company, though BP's partners, a quartet of
Soviet-born billionaires, have also said they would bid for BP's
stake.
Russia's No. 3 oil producer started expanding outside
Russia's borders in the past two years, buying assets in
Venezuela, Vietnam and Brazil and branching out from declining
Soviet-era fields in Western Siberia.
One of its Venezuela projects, the Junin 6 block in the
Orinoco belt, a joint venture with Venezuela's PDVSA and four
other Russian oil companies, launched production on Thursday,
targeting 50,000 barrels per day this year.
It is considering other plays in Latin America. Einchcomb
said it had registered for a licence round in Colombia this year
but decided against participation.
HRT Chief Executive Marcio Melo has promised to secure an
outlet for the gas by the end of 2013, either by selling it for
power generation or as feedstock for fertiliser or alternative
fuel production.
Einchcomb said among the options under consideration, the
gas could be used to produce 20,000-30,000 barrels per day of
ethanol at the field with new gas-to-liquids technology, and the
ethanol shipped by barge to Petrobras refineries.
A study on the gas options is due for completion by the end
of March 2013, he said.
