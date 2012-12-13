* Brazil may gain from Russia-U.S. wrangle over beef
* Russia tightens checks on ractopamine it banned in meat
* Brazil already supplies nearly half Russia beef imports
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW/BRASILIA, Dec 13 Brazil could end up
increasing beef exports to Russia, its biggest buyer, after
banning a controversial feed additive that promotes muscle
growth in animals such as pigs and cattle, Russia's food safety
watchdog said on Thursday.
Russia stepped up tests on U.S. and Canadian meat imports
for traces of the additive, a beta blocker called ractopamine,
on Monday, and demanded both nations certify their meat as
ractopamine-free. U.S. exports alone to Russia are worth about
$500 million.
Ractopamine is in a class of drugs known as beta inhibitors
or blockers that counteract the effects of adrenaline on the
nervous system and slow the heart rate. In livestock, it
promotes muscle gain.
Brazil banned the use of ractopamine on Nov. 12 and
eventually plans to have a split system in place enabling it to
produce ractopamine-free meat for some buyers like Russia, and
use it in meat for other destinations.
Russia's food safety watchdog, Rosselkhoznadzor, said it was
satisfied with Brazil's assurances and said Brazil may manage to
increase its current share of Russian beef imports, now around
43 percent, as a result. An increase would likely come at the
expense of purchases of U.S. and Canadian meats while the
testing and certification issue is resolved.
"Everything is alright with Brazilian meat. They guaranteed
that meat coming to Russia will be ractopamine free,"
Rosselkhoznadzor spokesman Alexei Alekseenko told Reuters.
"It is a very interesting step because they will be ready to
keep their stake of the Russian market and even to increase it,"
Alekseenko said.
Russia imported 1.25 million tonnes of red meat worth $4.47
billion from non-CIS countries in 2011, excluding offal,
according to official customs data.
Russia has denied that political motives lie behind its
tighter restrictions on North American meats, saying its
decision was based purely on its food safety standards.
Last Friday, the same day that the U.S. Senate voted on a
measure to "name and shame" human rights violators as part of a
bill expanding trade with Russia, Russia demanded that U.S. and
Canadian meat imports be certified to be free of the feed
additive ractopamine.
Ironically, at a time when Russia sees the possibility of
more Brazilian beef imports, it is still mulling imposing
restrictions on them after a case of atypical bovine spongiform
encephalopathy, commonly known as mad cow disease, in an animal
that died of other causes in southern Brazil in 2010.
The case is believed to have been an "atypical" one arising
from a genetic mutation more common in elderly cattle that can
spark off the disease spontaneously, unlike cases in Britain in
the 1980s and 1990s caused by contaminated feed.
The animal was buried on the farm where it died and never
entered the food chain.
Alekseenko said Russia would finish its investigation into
the Brazilian case soon. "I think the results will come pretty
soon and then we will be able to decide on what to do."
Japan announced it was suspending purchases of Brazilian
beef on Monday and has requested further information about the
animal from Brazilian authorities. South Africa said on Thursday
it was restricting Brazilian beef purchases. Both are small
buyers of Brazil's meat.