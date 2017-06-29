MOSCOW, June 29 Russia's defence ministry
snapped back on Thursday over comments by British Secretary of
Defence Michael Fallon who mocked Moscow's aircraft-carrying
cruiser and said the Russians would look with envy on Britain's
new warship.
Fallon's comment exposed his "utter ignorance of naval
science," ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said, and
dismissed Britain's HMS Queen Elizabeth carrier as "a convenient
oversized target at sea".
"When you saw that old, dilapidated Kuznetsov sailing
through the Channel a few months ago, I think the Russians will
have looked at this ship with a little bit of envy," British
media quoted Fallon as saying this week.
Fallon was referring to Russia's Soviet-era Admiral
Kuznetsov and comparing it to HMS Queen Elizabeth, Britain's
most advanced and biggest warship which set out on its maiden
voyage from its dock in Scotland on Monday.
"These ecstatic statements ... about the supremacy of the
beautiful exterior of the new aircraft carrier over the Russian
aircraft-carrying cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov expose Fallon's
utter ignorance of naval science," Konashenkov said in a
statement.
Fallon unnerved Russia's military in January by dubbing the
mammoth Russian cruiser "a ship of shame" as it passed through
waters close to the English coast on its way back from bombing
raids in Syria.
"The British aircraft carrier is just a convenient oversized
target at sea," Konashenkov said. In contrast, Kuznetsov is
armed with air defence and anti-submarine weapons, as well as
with anti-ship Granit missiles, he added.
"For that reason, it is in the interests of the British
royal navy not to show off the 'beauty' of its aircraft carrier
on the high seas any closer than a few hundred miles to its
Russian 'distant relative'," he said.
Kuznetsov underwent its first sea trials in 1989 and was
commissioned in 1991.
As Russia is striving to promote a more assertive foreign
policy amid chilly ties with the West, it is also re-arming its
army and the navy.
Some experts at home and abroad say however that the Cold
war-era Kuznetsov is absolete and Russia needs a new generation
of aircraft carriers.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Richard Balmforth)