MOSCOW, March 6 Gazprom said on
Tuesday that it was in preliminary discussions to link Britain
with the Nord Stream gas pipeline, potentially making up for
domestic supply as North Sea reserves decline.
"These discussions are taking place," a Gazprom spokesman
said, adding that he could not provide details at this early
stage.
Gazprom launched the first stage of the Nord Stream
pipeline, which runs under the Baltic Sea to the German coastal
town of Lubmin, in November 2011. It is due to double its
capacity to 55 billion cubic metres of gas per year with the
launch of a parallel line later this year.
Gazprom has proposed further expansion of Nord Stream to try
to reduce shipments via neighbouring Ukraine to minimal levels
after the failure of talks on joint control of Ukrainian
transit pipelines. There have been long-running tensions between
Gazprom and Ukraine over gas prices and transshipment of gas to
Europe.
A direct link between Britain and Nord Stream could entail
significant new infrastructure investment. But expansion in
Britain has long been a goal of the Russian state gas export
monopoly.
Gazprom hopes to capture a 10 percent share of Britain's
traded gas market by 2015, from 5 percent now, Alexander
Medvedev, the company's export chief told Reuters in February.
Gazprom is sceptical about the liquidity of Europe's gas
hubs. But Britain is an exception, and Gazprom's export managers
praise Britain's gas market as the best-functioning in Europe.
Russia and Britain are keen for closer energy ties and see a
common interest in increasing energy trade.
Gazprom, which ran into resistance when it expressed
interest in buying British energy group Centrica under
the previous UK government, has received assurances it will face
no political obstacles to expanding in Britain.
Vladimir Putin, the current prime minister who will return
to the Kremlin after his Sunday win in a presidential poll, said
British membership in Nord Stream was under discussion.
"We have just started talks on Britain joining Nord Stream,
for example, because Britain is gradually becoming a gas
importer," Putin said, in remarks reported by his press service
at a meeting with foreign newspaper editors last week.
Britain's energy ministry said it was aware that Russia is
interested in exporting more gas to the UK.
"Any contract for gas supply would be a commercial matter,
and subject to it complying with relevant regulatory
frameworks," a spokesman for the Department of Energy and
Climate Change said.
The Russian gas giant's plan to build power plants across
western Europe, including Britain, was scrapped late last year
after talks with German utility RWE collapsed.
However, Gazprom's UK trading arm saw significant expansion
in 2010 as it moved into larger offices and recruited up to 600
new staff.
The retail arm of Gazprom Marketing & Trading UK, Gazprom
Energy, signed its first contract to buy power from a small
producer in January.
(Reporting by Melissa Akin in Moscow and Oleg Vukmanovic in
London. Editing by Jane Merriman)