By Adrian Croft
| LONDON, Sept 7
LONDON, Sept 7 David Cameron goes to Russia next
week on the first visit by a British prime minister since the
murder of a Kremlin critic in London five years ago, symbolising
both sides' interest in expanding trade and business ties
despite political differences.
The Kremlin announced Cameron would visit Moscow on Sunday
and Monday. Tony Blair in 2006 was the last British prime
minister to visit Russia.
The focus will be squarely on business and trade and
analysts expect no movement in the persistent dispute over the
murder of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who died in
London later in 2006 from poisoning by radioactive polonium-210.
Russia's refusal to extradite Andrei Lugovoy, who Britain
wants to prosecute for Litvinenko's murder, sent diplomatic ties
between the countries plunging to a post-Cold War low.
"It won't achieve an awful lot, certainly not in terms of
substance," said James Nixey, a Russia expert at London's
Chatham House thinktank, said of Cameron's visit.
"The business relationship is good but it would be an awful
lot better if the Russian business environment were more
predictable and less arbitrary," he said.
More than 20 business executives, including oil firm BP's
Chief Executive Bob Dudley , are set to join Cameron on
the trip, the latest of a series he has made to large emerging
markets to try to win more trade and business and strengthen
Britain's faltering recovery from a deep recession.
Russia needs more foreign investment to reduce its
dependency on oil.
Cameron was invited by President Dmitry Medvedev but is also
expected to meet Prime Minister Vladimir Putin.
British government sources said some business deals will be
signed during Cameron's visit although they will not be on the
scale of the multi-billion-pound agreements reached during
Cameron's visits over the past year to China and Gulf countries.
FROSTY RELATIONSHIP
"For the last five years there's been a frosty, even icy
relationship that has hindered business investment," said Chris
Weafer, chief strategist at Troika Dialog, a leading Moscow
brokerage.
"But that hasn't stopped Russians buying property in London,
sending their kids to British schools, buying football clubs and
being very socially visible," he said.
BP, one of Britain's biggest companies, was dealt a blow
last week when U.S. giant Exxon Mobil Corp and Russia's
Rosneft signed an agreement to extract oil and gas
from the Russian Arctic.
That sunk any hope of BP reviving a similar deal that had
been blocked in May by its partners in another Russian venture.
However, Troika Dialog's Weafer said: "BP needs to get into
the Arctic and they are still in the game. Russia needs to do
several of these joint venture-type deals, not just one."
The Litvinenko row led to London and Moscow expelling
diplomats in July 2007. Britain halted talks on easing visa
rules and Russia stopped the British Council, the British
government's cultural arm, from operating in two Russian cities.
Since then, both countries have largely agreed to disagree
on those sensitive issues while developing business ties.
Relations have warmed slightly but are still far behind the
relations Moscow has with either Washington or with other
European Union nations such as France, Germany, Spain or Italy.
The Russian Ambassador to Britain, Alexander Yakovenko,
called in an article last week for a drive to overcome the
mistrust between the two countries. He suggested they could
cooperate on technology and energy efficiency.
Britain is the sixth largest foreign investor in Russia,
accounting for $21.3 billion of the $315 billion Russia has
attracted from abroad since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union,
according to Russian government figures.
Britain and Russia are both G8 members and permanent members
of the U.N. Security Council but Russia has been critical of
NATO bombing of Libya, in which Britain has played a leading
role, and opposed a British drive for a tough U.N. resolution on
Syria.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge and Douglas Busvine
in Moscow; editing by Philippa Fletcher)