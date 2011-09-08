LONDON, Sept 9 Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin is expected to meet British leader David Cameron next week, ending a four-year period during which Putin has had no high-level contact with British officials.

Cameron has met Russia's President Dmitry Medvedev several times at international events but no British prime minister has visited Russia since 2006, or met Putin -- widely seen as Russia's most powerful man -- since 2007.

The standoff shows the depth of the freeze in British-Russian relations that followed the 2006 murder in London of Kremlin critic Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who died from poisoning by radioactive polonium-210.

British officials make no secret of the fact they find Medvedev easier to deal with than Putin, who was president at the time of Litvinenko's death. But with Putin seen as possibly returning to the Kremlin in an election next year, London has reasons to reopen dialog with him.

Russia's refusal to extradite Andrei Lugovoy, an ex-KGB bodyguard who Britain wants to prosecute for Litvinenko's murder, sent ties between the countries plunging to a post-Cold War low and led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.

Cameron is expected to raise the Litvinenko issue in his talks but British officials expect no movement in the dispute.

Putin's talks with Cameron will focus on business, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Our business relations with the United Kingdom are far from perfect. The potential is very big and it is not being realised ... But in order for the sides to use the rich potential of economic, investment and trade relations, political will is needed on both sides."

More than 20 business executives, including oil firm BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley, are set to join Cameron on the trip. Britain is the sixth largest foreign investor in Russia, but its firms have faced problems doing business there.

Only last week, black-clad special forces raided BP's Moscow offices, a day after U.S. giant ExxonMobil signed a deal giving it access to Russian Arctic oilfields that BP had tried to develop, only for its plans to be scuppered by a legal case.

Britain's suspect in the Litvinenko murder, Lugovoy, suggested on Thursday Russia and Britain should ask a third country to carry out an independent investigation into the death. Britain has rejected similar suggestions in the past.

"Are we going to fight about it for the next 100 years? We should be looking for a way out," Lugovoy, now a member of the Russian parliament, told the BBC in an interview while fishing from a boat in Russia's far east. He denies involvement in Litvinenko's murder. (Additional reporting by Gleb Bryanski in Moscow; Editing by Peter Graff)