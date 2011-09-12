* Cameron's charm offensive stumbles in the Kremlin
* Few deals, little clarity on BP's future
* PM Vladimir Putin late to Cameron meeting
* First visit by British leader since spy poisoning in
London
(Adds BP discussed, Putin late for Cameron meeting)
By Adrian Croft
MOSCOW, Sept 12 An attempt by British Prime
Minister David Cameron to thaw relations with Russia brought few
results on Monday and yielded a curt response from the Kremlin
over the fate of British oil firm BP, underlining lingering
distrust.
On the first visit by a British prime minister since Kremlin
critic Alexander Litvinenko died in London from poisoning by
radioactive polonium-210 in 2006, Cameron set out to improve
business ties as a way to warm up relations.
But behind the smiles, and even a Kremlin joke
about an apparent KGB attempt to recruit Cameron on a trip to
the Soviet Union 26 years ago, the visit produced no big
breakthroughs.
Just 200 million pounds ($318 million) worth of business
deals were announced and Cameron received a cool response from
the Kremlin about the fate of BP , whose Moscow offices
were raided by court bailiffs two weeks ago and which has a long
history of problems in Russia.
President Dmitry Medvedev illustrated the gulf that remained
between London and Moscow by saying he would never extradite the
Russian man whom British prosecutors want to put on trial for
Litvinenko's murder.
"This will never happen," Medvedev said after talks in the
Kremlin, adding that Russia had concerns about corruption and
the court system in Britain.
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, who has not met a British
leader since 2007, was at least 10 minutes late for a separate
meeting with Cameron although he praised trade ties with Britain
when he did arrive.
"Britain is our old trade and economic partner and we have
lots to discuss," said Putin, who is widely expected to run in
the 2012 presidential election.
As Russia's paramount leader, Putin's consent is essential
if Cameron is going to have any success in improving Russian
ties, which plunged to a post-Cold War low after Litvinenko's
death.
BRITAIN SEEKING TRADE
Ill feeling over Litvinenko's murder runs as deep as ever
and officials on both sides had said Cameron's visit was
unlikely to achieve many tangible results.
Cameron, who is trying to bolster Britain's weak recovery by
boosting exports to fast-growing emerging markets such as
Russia, India and China, said Britain's position on the murder
was unchanged but that the issue should not hinder trade.
"It remains an issue between Britain and Russia and we
haven't changed our position about that. The Russians haven't
changed their position, but I don't think that means that we
freeze the entire relationship," Cameron said.
The British government wants to open effective channels of
communication to both Medvedev and Putin to reinforce the
position of British business in Russia.
Cameron was accompanied by a high-powered 24-strong business
delegation, including BP Chairman Bob Dudley, Royal Dutch Shell
(RDSa.L) Chief Executive Peter Voser and Rolls-Royce
Chairman Simon Robertson.
Cameron discussed concerns with Putin and Medvedev about a
raid last month of BP's Moscow office by court bailiffs seeking
documents for a court case and also raised breaches of human
rights in Russia.
"He (Putin) set out to be -- and was --
reassuring about the business environment in Russia and in
particular described BP as a reliable and constructive partner,"
said British Foreign Minister William Hague.
The raid, linked to a legal battle with its partners in a
Russian joint venture TNK-BP, took place one day after U.S. firm
ExxonMobil signed a deal giving it access to Russian
Arctic oilfields that BP had tried to develop.
In a cool statement that amounted to a polite rebuff for
Cameron on BP, the Kremlin said the Russian authorities would
not intervene in the dispute and said consultations should
continue at the corporate level.
($1 = 0.629 British Pounds)
(Additional reporting by Denis Dyomkin and Gleb Bryanski,
writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Myra MacDonald)