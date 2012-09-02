MOSCOW, Sept 2 Russia's ambassador to Britain
will demand a response from the Foreign Office after reports
that London might have blacklisted Russian officials for their
alleged role in the prison death of lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, RIA
news agency said on Sunday.
The Sunday Times reported that British Home Secretary
Theresa May had sent a list of 60 Russians, including judges,
intelligence officers and prosecutors, to the British embassy in
Moscow and that they could be banned from entering the country.
Relations between Moscow and London have been strained over
security, diplomatic and human rights issues for years,
particularly since the 2006 murder in London of Kremlin critic
Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who died from
poisoning with radioactive polonium-210.
Britain and other nations also condemned Russia for the 2009
killing of anti-corruption lawyer Magnitsky - probably beaten to
death, according to the Kremlin's own human rights council.
A U.S. Senate panel in June approved a bill that would
require the United States to deny visas and freeze the assets of
Russians linked to Magnitsky's death, along with other human
rights abusers in Russia or anywhere in the world.
"Ambassador (Alexander) Yakovenko will demand official
explanation from the heads of the Foreign Office on Monday on
the Sept. 2 Sunday Times article on the alleged introduction of
visa restrictions in regard to the so-called 'Magnitsky list',"
RIA quoted the Russian embassy in London as saying.
Moscow has also warned Washington it would retaliate should
the U.S. Congress pass the "Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law
Accountability Act" named after the 37-year-old, who was
awaiting trial on charges of tax evasion and fraud.
His colleagues say the charges were fabricated by police
investigators he had accused of stealing $230 million from the
state through fraudulent tax returns.
Lawmaker Dominic Raab from Britain's ruling Conservative
party, who first requested that London blacklist the same 60
Russian officials targeted by the U.S. bill, told Reuters on
Sunday he had not received confirmation that had definitively
happened.
Immigration Minister Damian Green said on July 24 that
Raab's list had "been sent to the Visa Section in Moscow and
will be considered if an entry clearance application is received
from any of the named individuals".
President Vladimir Putin, who paid his first visit to
Britain in nine years to attend the 2012 London Olympics, has
called Magnitsky's death a tragedy, but Moscow expressed outrage
with the U.S. Senate panel's approval of the bill as an
interference in its internal affairs.