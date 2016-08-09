MOSCOW Aug 9 Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Theresa May expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of Russian-British relations in a phone call, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The Kremlin added in a statement that both sides agreed to intensify their joint work on a number of issues, including on improving dialogue between the two countries' intelligence services on ensuring aviation security.

Putin and May also planned to hold a face-to-face meeting in the near future, the Kremlin said. It said the phone call took place at the initiative of Britain.

