LONDON Oct 21 Russia has been forced to cut the
size of its embassy in London after Britain delayed granting
visas for months to dozens of its staff including career
diplomats, the Russian ambassador said on Friday.
Russia and Britain have repeatedly clashed publicly over
Syria, Ukraine and the 2006 London murder of former KGB agent
Alexander Litvinenko.
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said earlier this
month that Russia risked becoming a pariah nation if it
continued to bomb civilian sites in Syria and urged protesters
to demonstrate outside the Russian embassy in London.
In an unusual public intervention that indicates how testy
relations have become between Britain and Russia, Ambassador
Alexander Yakovenko scolded Prime Minister Theresa May and
Johnson for giving what he said were "anti-Russian statements".
He said that for over a year Britain had been delaying visas
to diplomatic staff.
"We are trying to understand whether Britain wants to have
an adequate Russian diplomatic presence in London," Yakovenko, a
former deputy foreign minister, said.
"The embassy is shrinking and if it continues the embassy
will be reduced further. People cannot be replaced because the
visas are not being issued. I hope this problem will be resolved
under present government."
Russia said this week it may retaliate after a British
state-owned bank said it was withdrawing its services from
Kremlin-backed Russian broadcaster RT.
Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman on Friday linked the
dispute to the BBC and pointed out that the corporation's
Russian service had run what she dismissed as an empty
investigation into RT's UK activities.
"Here in London, we simply do not understand the strategy of
this country on visa issues," Yakovenko said.
A spokeswoman for Britain's Foreign Office declined
immediate comment.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)