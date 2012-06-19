LOS CABOS, Mexico, June 19 Russian President
Vladimir Putin can make his first visit to Great Britain in nine
years to watch a judo contest during the Olympic Games in
London, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on
Monday.
Peskov made the announcement after a bilateral meeting
between Putin, a black belt in judo, and British Prime Minister
David Cameron. The two met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in
Los Cabos in Mexico.
"Putin wished Cameron success in hosting the Olympics and
said that he is thinking about visiting London on one of the
Olympic days to watch a judo tournament. He will make the
decision later," Peskov said.
Britain's relations with Russia have been sour since the
2006 murder of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian spy who
died from poisoning by radioactive polonium-210. Many of Putin's
foes have also received asylum in Great Britain.
Russia has refused to extradite Andrei Lugovoy, an ex-KGB
bodyguard Britain wants to prosecute for Litvinenko's murder.
The incident sent ties between the countries plunging to a
post-Cold War low and led to tit-for-tat diplomatic expulsions.
A number of British politicians including former Europe
minister Denis MacShane have said Putin should not be welcome at
the Olympic games because of human rights abuses in Russia.
Putin last visited Britain in 2003.
Cameron visited Moscow last year, ending a four-year period
during which Putin has had no high-level contact with British
officials. On Monday, Cameron had to wait for Putin who was late
after an extended meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama.
"The Prime Minister kindly agreed to wait and used the pause
to work with documents," Peskov said. He said the two leaders
exchanged jokes about Euro 2012.
