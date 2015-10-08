(Adds context and details)
MOSCOW Oct 8 The Russian government has
approved its budget for 2016, raising projections for the fiscal
deficit to 3 percent of gross domestic product after a decision
to shield some military spending from planned cuts.
The budget is being closely watched because of strains on
public finances caused by low international oil prices and
Western sanctions over the Ukraine conflict.
It will now be submitted to parliament, where it is not
expected to face major obstacles.
The projected 3 percent deficit is slightly below a 3.7
percent deficit expected this year, but will be difficult to
finance without running down dwindling fiscal reserves.
At 3 percent, the 2016 deficit would be double a projection
made by the Finance Ministry in April, and also higher than a
2.8 percent projection made in the ministry's draft budget
proposal just on Wednesday.
Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the overnight increase,
equivalent to 176 billion roubles ($2.83 billion), largely
reflected a decision to restore 165 billion roubles in spending
for the military, which would have been cut under the earlier
draft.
He said that the restored cuts related to normal defence
expenses and were not connected with Russia's military campaign
in Syria.
President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly insisted that
military spending should be shielded from budget cuts.
Critics, including Putin's former finance minister, Alexei
Kudrin, have argued that Russia can't afford military and
national security expenses that swallow up around a third of the
budget.
Siluanov also said on Thursday the ministry expects to use
its Reserve Fund to cover the bulk of the deficit, raising its
estimates for how much would be needed from this fund next year.
He said the 2016 budget envisages using 2.136 trillion
roubles from the Reserve Fund - up from the previous projection
of 1.761 trillion roubles, and equivalent to almost half the
fund's current value of 4.675 trillion roubles.
The rate at which Russia is running down this fund is
fueling concerns about how Russia will fund the deficit if oil
prices remain low in the years ahead.
In a report last week, the World Bank urged Russia to cut
government spending significantly from next year because its
fiscal reserves are inadequate to fund repeated deficits.
($1 = 62.1961 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush)