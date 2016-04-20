MOSCOW, April 20 The key benchmark for Russia's budget this year will be a deficit of 3 percent of gross domestic product assuming an average oil price of $40 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

Siluanov also said the long-term benchmark for fiscal policy would be an oil price of $40-50 per barrel, to be embodied in a new fiscal rule.

Complying with the rule would require a gradual fiscal consolidation equivalent to one percentage point of GDP each year, he said. (Reporting By Lidia Kelly, writing by Jason Bush)