MOSCOW May 15 Russia's government has no room
to raise spending, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Wednesday, stoking a debate over whether fiscal stimulus should
be deployed to revive flagging economic growth.
Siluanov, who has championed Russia's new 'fiscal rule' to
curb spending and borrowing, spoke just hours before talks with
President Vladimir Putin on possible measures to boost growth
after it slowed to 1 percent in the first quarter.
A split over how to tackle flagging growth has widened in
Putin's government, with the Economy Ministry pressing for more
stimulus to stop the country from sliding into recession -
something that seemed impossible just a year ago.
"We see risks in the economy," Siluanov told reporters. "It
would be premature to say that there are additional (spending)
possibilities this year ... and in 2014-15."
When Putin returned to the presidency last May, he called
for a "new economy", including increased investment and a shake
up in state-run industries. Instead, Russia's $2.1 trillion
economy is close to stagnating.
Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said earlier he would
present his plan to stimulate growth to Putin later on
Wednesday, including putting the central bank in charge of
growth rather than just monitoring inflation levels.
The central bank, which is under pressure to cut rates,
holds a meeting later on Wednesday when it is expected to hold
rates due to higher inflation.