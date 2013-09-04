MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russia will probably have to cut
budget spending compared with previous plans, President Vladimir
Putin was quoted as saying in an interview published on
Wednesday.
Putin told U.S. news agency Associated Press and Russia's
First Channel said that such cuts may be needed because economic
growth is likely to be below the forecasts used to calculate the
budget, resulting in a shortfall in tax revenues.
"Now it's obvious that the forecast is a bit different. The
economy is growing, but slower, revenues will be less, and that
means we need to be more careful," Putin said.
Last week Russia's Economy Ministry slashed the government's
official economic growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.4
percent, as the economy struggles with weaker exports and
consumption growth.
Putin said the government needed to make another forecast of
economic development and revise its budget plans based on the
new forecasts.
"I think it will be necessary to cut something," he said.