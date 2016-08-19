(Repeats Thursday item)
* Bashneft stake sale was to bring around 300 bln roubles
* Rosneft's privatisation still uncertain
* Reserve Fund may be depleted sooner than by end-2017
* GRAPHIC - Reserve Fund dwindles: tmsnrt.rs/2bAQTkL
By Lidia Kelly and Elena Fabrichnaya
MOSCOW, Aug 18 A surprise delay to Russia's
privatisation of mid-sized oil producer Bashneft does not bode
well for plans to sell a stake in energy giant Rosneft this
year. A failure of that deal too would deal a heavy blow to
state finances.
Moscow needs privatisation revenue to help meet its targets
for a 2016 budget based on optimistic oil price projections. The
alternatives are problematic: a sovereign wealth fund is already
dwindling, domestic borrowing costs remain high and the Bashneft
episode is unlikely to impress potential foreign lenders.
Amid signs of feuding among powerful businessmen and
officials, the government postponed Bashneft's
privatisation this week, saying that selling a 19.5-percent
stake in Rosneft - the country's largest oil producer - was now
the priority.
The reaction was negative. "We do not understand the reasons
for the delay, but we would like to emphasise that a
cancellation of the deal at the last minute does not have the
best impact on Russia's investment climate," economists at Aton
investment house wrote in a note.
This year's budget assumes that a Rosneft sale
will raise around 700 billion roubles ($11 billion). But there
is a risk it might not happen, given that anxiety about
relinquishing state control over strategic assets - and the
interests of oligarchs - often win over prudent fiscal measures
in Russia.
Earlier this month, Economy Minister Alexei Ulyukayev warned
that there may not be enough time to prepare Rosneft's
privatisation this year. A government source said on Thursday
that the risk of shelving it until next year still exists.
The government said on Wednesday that the Bashneft sale may
still take place this year. But without the Rosneft revenue, and
the roughly 300 billion roubles that could come from Bashneft,
the state could struggle to keep the budget deficit to its
target of 3.0 percent of gross domestic product.
"If Rosneft gets delayed to 2017 then it's a big negative,"
Oleg Kouzmin, a Russia economist at Renaissance Capital, said.
HIGHER SPENDING, FEWER OPTIONS
This year's budget assumes an oil price of $50 a barrel, but
world prices have been below this level for most of the time
since January. A Bashneft sale, while not included in the
budget, would have helped to plug the gap.
The same would be the case with sales of stakes in Russia's
second-largest bank VTB and diamond miner Alrosa. So far, only
the Alrosa sale has happened, bringing in about $814
million.
The lost revenue from Bashneft could be somewhat offset by
higher dividend payouts from state-controlled companies.
The business daily Vedomosti reported government officials
have been talking about enforcing an interim dividend payout
from several companies, such as Russian Railways, pipeline
operator Transneft and shipping line Sovcomflot. But that would
bring in only about 21 billion roubles, Vedomosti said.
At the same time, the government may have to fund a possible
rise in pensions before parliamentary elections in the autumn,
putting a strain on the budget This increase to compensate for
high inflation, which would be the second this year, would be
made through a one-time payment of 137 billion roubles.
"We view it as a litmus test for previous cabinet calls for
a tighter budget," said Natalia Orlova at Alfa Bank.
Russia can also raise borrowing, but that might be tricky as
yields on 10-year rouble treasury bonds are around 8.3 percent.
"It's difficult to increase domestic borrowing so rapidly,
and there is an understanding that maybe yields are still a
little bit high for them to borrow in greater amounts," Kouzmin
said.
The Bashneft postponement and uncertainty over the Rosneft
sale substantially increases the chances of more foreign
borrowing this year, the source in the government told Reuters.
Konstantin Vyshkovsky, head of the finance ministry's debt
department, told Reuters it would decide in the autumn whether
to top up a sovereign Eurobond issue with the remaining $1.25
billion that could be raised.
Russia issued the $1.75 billion 10-year bond in May without
the participation of any international settlement banks. Their
absence was widely seen as the result of Western financial
sanctions linked to the Ukraine crisis.
But in July, Euroclear, one of the one of the world's
largest settlement banks, started servicing the Eurobond,
potentially clearing the path for a further placement.
Western investors may still be wary of participating, as
they were earlier this year, this time deterred in part by the
Bashneft slippage.
Even if foreign investors join the party, they will not lend
enough for Russia to meet its deficit target. The finance
ministry might therefore be forced to dip deeper into the
Reserve Fund, one of two sovereign wealth funds that has
collected windfall oil revenues when prices were high.
According to a finance ministry proposal, seen last month by
Reuters, 980 billion roubles ($15.40 billion) was to be left in
the Reserve Fund by the end of this year, before dwindling to
zero at an unspecified point in 2017.
But the government source said that without cash from
Bashneft and possibly Rosneft too, the fund may be exhausted
"much sooner".
Maksim Oreshkin, a deputy finance minister, warned earlier
this month that without a Rosneft sale this year, the ministry
might be forced to spend 3 trillion roubles from the Fund in
2016, not 2.3 trillion roubles as earlier planned.
Higher prices for oil, Russia's chief export, might help
significantly if their recent revival to around $50 lasts.
Kouzmin, at Renaissance Capital, noted that according to the
finance ministry's budget proposal for the next three years
assumes an average oil price at only $40.
The Finance Ministry would not comment. The ministry is due
to propose 2016 budget amendments and changes to 2017-2019
budget by November.
($1 = 63.6480 roubles)
(Writing by Lidia Kelly; Additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov
and Alexander Winning; editing by David Stamp)