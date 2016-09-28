MOSCOW, Sept 28 The Russian government is looking for ways to cut costs and raise additional funds to plug holes in the state budget caused by weak oil prices.

The finance ministry expects the federal budget deficit to be around 3.2 percent of gross domestic product this year and wants to cut it by 1 percentage point per year thereafter.

Below are some of the measures officials have proposed to reduce the deficit. The finance ministry will submit proposals for its three-year budget, based on an average oil price of $40 per barrel, in mid-October.

SPENDING FREEZE

The finance ministry is aiming to keep annual state spending at 15.79 trillion roubles ($247.45 billion) over 2017-2019, the same level as in 2016. Accounting for inflation, that amounts to a spending cut.

PRIVATISATIONS

Russia has put stakes in several big state firms on the block, including in diamond producer Alrosa, VTB Bank , top oil producer Rosneft, mid-size oil firm Bashneft and shipping company Sovcomflot, hoping to raise some 1 trillion roubles.

So far, only the sale of the Alrosa stake has taken place, raising 52.2 billion roubles.

INCREASED BORROWING

The finance ministry may increase borrowing next year, but it has warned it cannot keep borrowing "endlessly".

Domestic borrowing in 2017 could exceed 1 trillion roubles, and foreign borrowing could grow to $7 billion next year from $3 billion in 2016.

SOVEREIGN FUNDS

Russia has been running down its two sovereign funds and the finance ministry expects one of them, the Reserve Fund, to be exhausted next year.

Under a ministry proposal seen by Reuters in July, Russia would also spend around 780 billion roubles from the other fund, the National Wealth Fund (NWF), next year.

ENERGY TAXES

The finance ministry is seeking to raise up to 500 billion roubles in extra revenues from energy sector taxes in 2017.

It is proposing changing the way the mineral extraction tax (MET) is calculated, aiming for between 200 and 250 billion roubles in additional revenue and wants to get between 100 and 170 billion roubles more from gas giant Gazprom.

In 2016, the ministry left the coefficient used in the oil export duty calculation unchanged at 42 percent instead of a planned cut, but raised MET, in a move aimed at bringing in an additional 200 billion roubles.

DIVIDENDS

In April, the government ordered some large Russian state companies to spend 50 percent of their profits on dividends, a measure meant to boost revenues by 100 billion roubles this year.

The finance ministry has since proposed the measure be extended for the next three years.

Some companies, including Rosneft, have so far managed to dodge the order, however.

The finance ministry expects the budget to receive an average of 280 billion roubles annually from dividends from state firms in 2017-2019.

INCOME TAX

Some officials have talked about introducing a progressive income tax regime to replace the current fixed flat rate of 13 percent.

President Vladimir Putin has spoken out against increasing taxes and Deputy Finance Minister Ilya Trunin said on Sept. 23 his ministry was not considering the idea.

PENSION REFORM

The finance ministry and central bank are proposing an overhaul of the pension system, abolishing mandatory pension contributions and replacing them with voluntary ones.

($1 = 63.8100 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Lidia Kelly, Katya Golubkova and Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)