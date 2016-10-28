MOSCOW Oct 28 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday the 2017-2019 budget would make provision for all the country's social spending needs.

Speaking about next year's budget in the State Duma, the lower house of the parliament, Siluanov also said Moscow would resume upgrading defence systems next year because it was "a geopolitical task". (Reporting by Andrei Ostroukh; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova; Editing by Polina Devitt/Andrew Osborn)