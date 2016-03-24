UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW, March 24 Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Thursday the country's budget deficit was seen at 3 percent of GDP in 2016 under an oil price of $40 a barrel. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Darya Korsunskaya and Polina Devitt; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February