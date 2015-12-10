BRIEF-Builders Firstsource Co extended maturity date,increased revolving facility commitments
* Builders Firstsource- on March 22, co extended maturity date, increased revolving facility commitments under existing $800.0 million revolving facility
MOSCOW Dec 10 Russian Reserve Fund is expected to stand at 3.4 trillion roubles ($49.2 billion) at the beginning of 2016, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told a governmental meeting on Thursday.
The Reserve Fund, one of two Russia's sovereign rainy day funds, stood at 3.9 trillion roubles as of Dec. 1, down from 4.2 trillion in early November. Siluanov added that budget spendings in December were expected at around 2.4 trillion roubles.
($1 = 69.1650 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
LONDON, March 28 Barclays is in exclusive talks to sell its stake in its Zimbabwe unit to Malawi-based First Merchant Bank, the lenders said on Tuesday, as the British bank continues its exit from Africa.