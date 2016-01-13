MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia can balance its budget at
an oil price of $82 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Wednesday.
This year's budget is based on an oil price of $50 per
barrel, but Brent, the global benchmark, was trading at
just $31 on Wednesday.
"Our budget will be balanced when the price is $82 per
barrel so there are still a lot of decisions to be made when it
comes to budget policy," Siluanov said.
He said that last year's budget deficit was around 2.6
percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Oksana Kobzeva and Alexander
Winning; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)