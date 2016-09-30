SOCHI, Russia, Sept 30 Russia's federal budget
deficit could reach 3.5-3.7 percent of gross domestic product
this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Friday.
Finance ministry officials earlier said they had hoped to
limit the deficit to 3.2 percent of GDP in 2016.
Siluanov also told reporters at an investment forum in
Sochi, southern Russia, that the finance ministry planned to
increase domestic borrowing by 200 billion roubles ($3.2
billion) in 2016.
He said the ministry would include the privatisation of
state stakes in oil firms Rosneft and Bashneft
in amended budget plans for this year.
($1 = 63.2929 roubles)
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Alexander Winning
and Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrew Osborn)