(Corrects following Economy Ministry clarification that minister was speaking about budget deficit, not surplus)

MOSCOW, April 7 Russia's first-quarter budget deficit was 350 billion roubles ($6.15 billion) less than in 2016, Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Friday.

The government aims to keep the budget deficit at 2 percent this year, bringing it to 0.8 percent in 2020. ($1 = 56.9225 roubles) (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)