MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday the country's budget for the next three years should be based on an average price of oil of $40 per barrel.

"There are, of course, also more optimistic calculations but our experience tells us that in conditions like today, it is better to stick to more conservative estimates," Medvedev said at a meeting with cabinet officials. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)