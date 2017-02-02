UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MOSCOW Feb 2 Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday he expected the budget to receive 17 billion roubles ($284.74 million) over 2017-19 from the privatisation of state assets, excluding large companies. ($1 = 59.7045 roubles) (Reporting by Peter Hobson; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts