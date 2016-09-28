MOSCOW, Sept 28 Russia's 2017-2019 budget must take account of the state's social obligations to the population, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday, but he warned burning through central bank reserves or increasing state debt was not an option.

Putin said that the current budget deficit was acceptable and that inflation should come down to 4 percent in the medium term. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)