MOSCOW Jan 13 Russia's budget Reserve Fund
shrank by $9.4 billion in December, finance ministry data showed
on Wednesday, as the government tapped the fund to cover its
budget deficit.
The size of the fund was $49.95 billion on Jan. 1, down from
$59.35 billion on Dec. 1.
The finance ministry said holdings worth $4.52 billion, 4.14
billion euros and 0.67 billion pounds sterling had been sold in
December, equivalent to 710.67 billion roubles.
The Reserve Fund has been shrinking rapidly over recent
months, illustrating the strain on government finances caused by
low oil prices. On Oct. 1 the fund was worth $70.51 billion.
