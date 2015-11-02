MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia's Finance Ministry said on
Monday it used 260 billion roubles ($4.06 billion) from the
budget's Reserve Fund in October to finance the federal budget
deficit.
The ministry said it raised the money by selling foreign
currency on account at the central bank. It also said that as of
Nov. 1 the overall value of the Reserve Fund was 4.23 trillion
roubles, equivalent to $65.71 billion.
The Fund had been worth 4.67 trillion roubles, equivalent to
$70.51 billion, on Oct. 1.
($1 = 64.0600 roubles)
