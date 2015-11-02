MOSCOW Nov 2 Russia's Finance Ministry said on Monday it used 260 billion roubles ($4.06 billion) from the budget's Reserve Fund in October to finance the federal budget deficit.

The ministry said it raised the money by selling foreign currency on account at the central bank. It also said that as of Nov. 1 the overall value of the Reserve Fund was 4.23 trillion roubles, equivalent to $65.71 billion.

The Fund had been worth 4.67 trillion roubles, equivalent to $70.51 billion, on Oct. 1. ($1 = 64.0600 roubles) (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, writing by Jason Bush; Editing by Jack Stubbs)