MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices URL-E are higher than the $40 per barrel level used in this year's budget to reduce the budget deficit, rather than additional spending. If Urals averages $55 per barrel or more, energy revenues would be sufficient to allow Russia to build up its fiscal reserves since Russia also plans to cover this year's budget deficit by ramping up borrowing. The central bank has pledged to carry out its foreign-currency purchases "evenly", while the finance ministry has said it will disclose its monthly plans for forex buying on one of the first three days of every month. Below are finance ministry calculations contained in documents seen by Reuters on how the budget rule could affect the rouble exchange rate, budget deficit and fiscal reserves at different Urals prices. Average Rouble Extra Fiscal Budget deficit Urals oil rate vs revenues, funds (-)/surplus price dollar in blns of change, in (+), in pct of roubles blns of GDP roubles $30 79.34 -1,218 -3,038 -4.5 $35 74.13 -551 -2,372 -3.7 $40 69.42 +23 -1,797 -3.1 $45 67.82 +733 -1,087 -2.2 $50 66.32 +1,412 -408 -1.5 $55 64.90 +2,061 +241 -0.7 $60 63.57 +2,691 +871 -0.1 $65 62.32 +3,296 +1,475 +0.6 $70 61.07 +3,868 +2,048 +1.2 (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh and Alexander Winning; Editing by Andrew Osborn)