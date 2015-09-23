MOSCOW, Sept 23 Russia should prepare new budget rules which will allow the country to increase its fiscal reserves when oil prices are over $50-$60 per barrel, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Wednesday.

"We should prepare new budget rules which would allow us to balance the budget under new price categories and send (money) to our reserves, without spending windfall income when the oil price is above $50-$60 a barrel," Siluanov said.

(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Katya Golubkova and Alexander Winning; Editing by Christian Lowe)