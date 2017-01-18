MOSCOW Jan 18 Russia may place $3 billion worth
of Eurobonds this spring in a single issue, Finance Minister
Anton Siluanov told reporters on Wednesday.
Siluanov said the government had decided not to use
additional oil revenues, resulting from the rise in oil prices,
on budget spending. He said that decision had been supported by
President Vladimir Putin.
If oil prices stay at their current level, the government
may be able to avoid spending money from its reserve funds in
2017, Siluanov said.
The decision to not channel additional oil revenues into
budget spending would give the central bank more room to cut
interest rates and to ensure stability of the rouble currency,
Siluanov told reporters.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Christian Lowe;
Editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)