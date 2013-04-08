* Siluanov seeks revenue sources as growth slows

* Russia ran budget deficit of 0.9 percent in Q1

* Fuel quality improvements hit road fund revenues

By Darya Korsunskaya

MOSCOW, April 8 The Russian finance ministry wants to increase energy taxes to pay for costly infrastructure upgrades needed to sustain long-term growth without straining the public finances as the economy hits a soft patch.

Finance Minister Anton Siluanov made his pitch for higher fuel taxes on Monday at a key point in the Russian fiscal cycle, as an expected downgrade in the government's growth forecast will force him to seek new revenue sources.

Although Russia, the world's top oil producer, has balanced the books in recent years and has low sovereign debts, falling prices for oil - its main export - suggest tougher times loom after growth weakened in the first quarter.

Speaking at a meeting of finance officials, Siluanov said Russia needed to find a way to replenish its roads fund after tax measures passed two years ago encouraged drivers to upgrade to cleaner transportation fuels, hitting revenues.

"We need to think over a comprehensive decision of this issue and not only about raising excise taxes on oil products," Siluanov said.

Since President Vladimir Putin returned to the Kremlin last year, the government has adopted a new fiscal rule that bases spending plans on the long-term average oil price and caps the budget deficit at one percent of gross domestic product.

The deficit hit 0.9 percent of GDP in the first quarter, when the economy grew by 1 percent. Economy Minister Andrei Belousov said on Sunday the government may have to cut its full-year growth forecast to below 3 percent.

EXCISE TAX IN NUMBERS

Excise tax for Euro II fuel stands at 10,100 roubles ($320) per tonne, while the fee for the higher grade of Euro V is 5,143 roubles - the rate for both grades are expected to rise further during the course of the year.

Siluanov said that the ministry proposes gradually to increase the tax for the higher grades to bring them on a par with the lower grades fees during next three years.

He also said that the mineral extraction tax - one of the main taxes on Russian oil production - could be raised further than previously planned.

"This is only an internal ministry proposal, we haven't offered it to the government yet," he said.

The main source of financing for Russia's federal road fund in 2012 was excise tax of 400 billion roubles ($12.8 billion), topped up by federal outlays of 270 billion roubles.

According to Siluanov the federal road fund, created in 2011 to pay for the maintenance of Russia's vast road network, may lose around 100 billion roubles in the next three years as refiners produce higher-grade fuels that generate less revenue. ($1 = 31.2505 Russian roubles) (Additional reporting by Maxim Nazarov; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Douglas Busvine)