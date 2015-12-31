(Adds details, background, quotes)

By Tsvetelia Tsolova

SOFIA Dec 31 Bulgaria's state-run gas supplier, Bulgargaz, has agreed to provide private firm Overgas with natural gas to meet the needs of its clients from Jan. 1 after reports Russia's Gazprom will halt supplies to it, officials said on Thursday.

Overgas, which supplies about 60,000 households and 3,000 industrial clients, signed a contract with Bulgargaz to cover its needs from Jan. 1, the officials said, although it was unclear how long the deal would last for.

"At this moment we can guarantee to the Bulgarian citizens that through the gas network operator Bulgartansgaz, which will supply to Bulgargaz, we will continue to deliver gas at the contracted prices," Prime Minister Boiko Borisov told reporters after an emergency meeting with energy officials.

Bulgarian officials said Gazprom had pledged to increase the gas volumes it sends to Bulgargaz if needed.

"We held very intensive talks with Gazprom Export, and we were assured us that there will be no problems to increase natural gas deliveries," said Jacklen Kohen, chief executive of state-run energy company Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH).

Kohen said on Wednesday that Gazprom, Bulgaria's only gas supplier, planned to halt supplies to Overgas from January 1.

"Against the request for gas supplies from Overgas for Jan. 1, 2016 there are zeros, which means that Gazprom Export does not plan gas supplies for Overgas at present," Kohen told Nova TV channel.

Overgas, which is 50 percent controlled by Gazprom and its export unit, Gazprom Export, said on Thursday it had still not received any official confirmation whether gas deliveries under its contract with Gazprom will be halted or not.

It advised its industrial clients to approach state-run Bulgargaz directly in case of gas disruptions.

Gazprom Export has not commented on the situation.

The two Russian gas companies have agreed to exit Overgas by the end of April and an Overgas spokeswoman has said the problems around the deliveries were probably linked to the pending shareholder changes.

Earlier on Thursday, the Russian foreign ministry said natural gas supplies to Bulgaria's Bulgargaz have not been interrupted, while talks with Overgas were continuing.

Bulgaria imports about 3 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year from Gazprom. Overgas imports about 400 million cubic meters of gas a year from Gazprom under a contract that is valid until 2017. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; editing by Adrian Croft)